Children watch as members of the self-declared Egyptian Wrestling Federation (EWR) train in a ring during a session outside the federation founder's home in the village of Serapeum in the Suez canal province of Ismailia on June 28, 2018. In a rare spectacle at a village school near Egypt's eastern Suez canal city of Ismailia, a crowd of nearly a thousand gathered to watch amateur fighters with painted faces and dramatic costumes recreating an American-style wrestling show. The show is the brainchild of Ashraf Mahrous "Kabonga", who founded the self-declared Egyptian Wrestling Federation in 2012 and has since organised 22 events. / AFP / Mohamed el-Shahed Image Credit: AFP