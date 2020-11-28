Dubai: One person has died and six others were injured on Friday following a major altercation in the village of Muhy in Al Karak Governorate, Jordan.
According to local media, the altercation involved two groups belonging to one family in the village.
Well-informed sources indicated that the area is currently witnessing a heavy presence of security forces and gendarmes in order to avoid renewed clashes.
The media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said all injured are currently receiving treatment in hospitals, and that an investigation has been launched into the incident.
Meanwhile, in another incident, one person died and many more were injured following a tribal altercation in Al Faisaliah area in the Madaba Governorate. Security forces and gendarmes are reported to have surrounded the scene in attempts to control the situation.