Cairo: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has signed a law on an amended constitution adopted in a public referendum in November, the official Algerian news agency reported Friday.
Tebboune signed a presidential decree including the publication of the constitutional amendments in the Official Gazette, the agency said, quoting a presidential statement.
The law was among the first decrees signed by Tebboune since he returned to Algeria on Tuesday from Germany where he had spent two months and was treated for COVID-19.
The constitutional changes aim at boosting freedoms in Algeria. The opposition, however, said they widen presidential powers.
The amendments were approved by 66.8 per cent of the electorate, who cast their ballots in the November 1 vote. Around 23.8 per cent of Algeria’s eligible voters participated in the referendum, according to an official electoral commission said.
Tebboune, now aged 75, was elected in December 2019 as a president after months of street unrest in the North African country.