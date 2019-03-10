Image Credit:

Ramallah: The Palestinian president has chosen longtime adviser Mohammad Ishtayeh as his new prime minister, officials said Sunday, a step that further deepens the rift with the rival Hamas group.

Ishtayeh, a British-educated economist, is a top official in Abbas’ Fatah movement.

He is a former peace negotiator and strong proponent of a two-state solution with Israel. He also is a strong critic of the Islamic militant group Hamas.

Ishtayeh will succeed Rami Hamdallah, who had overseen a unity government formed nearly five years ago with the goal of reaching a conciliation deal with Hamas.

Those attempts made little headway, and collapsed a year ago when Hamdallah’s motorcade was almost struck by a roadside bomb in Gaza.

Hamdallah announced his resignation in January after years of failure in reconciliation efforts. Ishtayeh is now expected to appoint a new Cabinet of Fatah supporters.

Ishtayeh, who is in his early 60s, has a Ph.D. in economic development from the University of Sussex, according to his website.