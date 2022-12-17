Dubai: Forty-four people have been arrested in Jordan for participating in demonstrations across the Kingdom calling on the government to step down, local media reported
Security has been tightened across Jordan’s governorates to ensure and maintain the safety of citizens, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD).
The PSD said there is a noticeable decline in the number of rioters, especially in the southern governorates.
A police officer was shot dead during the rare protests in Jordan, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Jordanians have been gathering in the city of Maan and other southern areas to rally against high fuel prices.
King Abdullah II of Jordan King reaffirmed that violence against the state, vandalism of public property, and violating Jordanians’ rights will be dealt with firmly, stressing that assaults and acts of vandalism are dangerous threats to national security and will not be tolerated.
“We will not tolerate violence against our security personnel, who work day and night to protect Jordan and Jordanians,” the King said.
He acknowledged Jordanians’ difficult economic conditions and their right to peaceful self-expression within the law, highlighting that state institutions will take all measures to hold outlaws to account.
Following the growing demonstrations, the Kingdom has temporarily suspended the social Media platform TikTok across the country due to “user misuse and the platform’s failure to deal with content inciting violence”.
a statement, the Kingdom’s Cybercrime Unit announced that its teams are following up on what is being posted on social media platforms, especially regarding hate speech, incitement to vandalism, and attacks on law enforcement agencies and property.