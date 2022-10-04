Dubai: A 30-year-old Iraqi woman has been arrested for kidnapping a 17-year-old Yemeni boy to force him to marry her, local media reported.
Soon after receiving a report about the missing boy, security forces swung into action and freed the boy.
The woman had kidnapped the teenager with the intention of forcing him to marry her, sources told the local media.
The Yemeni, a student who was staying with his family in Jordan, had allegedly been lured to Baghdad by the woman after she befriended him on social media.
The woman’s aim was to marry the teenager, who comes from a wealthy family, so that she could have access to his money, the sources added.
Police are investigating how the teen arrived in Baghdad, how the boy was detained, and if the woman acted alone or had help.