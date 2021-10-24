Dubai: A 16-year-old Moroccan young man has been arrested for sexually harassing a woman in the middle of a busy street in full view of the public, local media reported.
A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media showing the man approaching a woman from behind, trying to touch her as she walks the streets of Tangier.
Tangiers’ authorities acted immediately, initiating field research and investigations, which led to the arrest of the perpetrator.
The suspected minor has been placed under police surveillance, while the juvenile department of Tangier’s Judicial Police is conducting investigations.
The documented harassment scene sparked anger across Morocco and prompted a nationwide debate on why it has become so common to film aggressive behavior in the streets.
As recently as last month, another street sexual harassment video sparked uproar among the Moroccan community, resulting in the arrest of three minors within 48 hours following the incident.
In spite of the authorities’ immediate response to the video in September, the victim decided not to press charges.
According to the High Commissioner for Planning (HCP)’s latest report on the status of women in the country, violent acts committed against women in public spaces have dropped significantly in the last decade; however, a large portion of aggressive behavior remains unreported, as few victims file complaints.