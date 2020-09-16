Monkey Image Credit: Pixabay

A man from Malaysia was stunned to discover a series of monkey 'selfies' on the phone he found after it was lost. Zackrydz Rodzi told BBC News that he thought his phone had been stolen while he was sleeping.

Watch the footage here:

Sharing the pictures and videos on Twitter on Sunday, Rodzi described the incident as, “Something that you might see once in a century.”

Reportedly, the 20-year-old student from the town of Batu Pahat in Malaysia went to sleep on Friday with his phone next to him. On Saturday, he woke up to find that his phone had gone missing.

While talking to the news channel, Rodzi said: "There was no sign of robbery. The only thing on my mind was - is it some kind of sorcery?"

He eventually tracked the device to a jungle behind his house on Sunday afternoon. He said his father kept calling his phone until he heard it ringing from the jungle and found it beneath a palm tree.

When his uncle joked that he might find a picture of the thief on his phone, Rodzi opened the gallery and discovered a series of monkey pictures and videos. A video which he has shared with the BBC news channel, even shows the monkey trying to eat his phone.