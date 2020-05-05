Researchers claim they have neutralised the virus in human cells, not just lab mice

Dubai: Italians are claiming they have made the world's first coronavirus vaccine that work on humans, Science Times reported on Tuesday.

"According to the tests carried out at Rome's infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital, an Italian coronavirus vaccine has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells," the report stated.

Researchers in Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases said they found that it has neutralised the virus in human cells.

He claimed it is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy. He said that human tests are expected after this summer.

70 vaccine trials

There are at least 70 COVID-19 vaccines in the works, with 3 candidate vaccines being test in human trials, according to a WHO report in April.

Aurisicchio claimed that that Takis is exploring more interesting technological platforms with an American drug company, LineaRx.

He said the company is currently working with an all-Italian and innovative technology, tested in Italy, which will be made available for everyone once testing is completed.

For this to succeed, however, they need the support not only from their government but as well as international institutions and partners who might want to extend their hand to help speed up the process.