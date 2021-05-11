Image Credit: File photos

Image Credit: Gulf News / Our World in Data / JHU

A matter of concern: Slow vaccination rate in India

By Lata Rani, Correspondent

PATNA: Slow vaccination has been a matter of concern in India despite the country experiencing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. But what is most surprising this happens in the country which is home to the world's biggest producer of coronavirus vaccines.

According to an official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, more than 170 million people out of the total population of 1.3 billion have been vaccinated in India till May 10 (8 PM) in the past 114 days since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year.

What percentage of the population had been vaccinated?

That means roughly 13% of the total population has been covered so far while 87% of the opulation still remains out of reach of the vaccines. Of the total population vaccinated, some 16 millions are healthcare workers and over 21 million people are frontline workers alone. That further brings down the number of common men vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage of the people getting both the doses of the vaccines remains even abysmally low.

By May 10, the world’s largest vaccine-producing nation had fully vaccinated just over 34.8 million population which means just 2.6 % population have been fully covered so far. About 135 million, or 9.9% of the population, already received their first dose as of May 10. With most covid-19 vaccines (with the exception of J&J), it takes two doses to provide the desired protection from coronavirus and take the population towards herd immunity.

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India. Image Credit: Reuters A medic administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the elderly man at Kurla jumbo vaccine centre, in Mumbai on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Image Credit: ANI People sit in a waiting area to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, April 2, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 26, 2021. Image Credit: AP A health care worker administers a COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on April 9, 2021. Image Credit: NYT View gallery as list

Fitch Ratings, an American credit rating agency and one of the Big three credit agencies in the world, also warned of serious consequences of India’s slow vaccination drive. “India’s slow pace of vaccination could mean that the country remains vulnerable to further waves of the pandemic even once the current surge subsides,” the global rating agency warned on Monday.

There are growing indications that the latest wave of COVID-19 will add to risks among financial institutions, it anticipated. Last month, it had said the resurgence of coronavirus infections might delay India’s “economic recovery but it will not derail it.”

How many doses does India actually need?

The ambitious vaccination drive which was launched with much fanfare in the middle of January this year picked up momentum in April when the per-day vaccination touched around four million. But later it slipped to 2.3 million a day despite India opening up the age limit and making persons above 18 years eligible for vaccination.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist, vaccines and health system expert based in New Delhi, told a news agency that India needs anywhere between 200 to 250 million doses a month to push COVID-19 vaccination against the current 70-80 million doses a month. “Clearly, that is a long way to get (to) that kind of supply,” he said.

India has approved a total of three vaccines so far which include Covishield vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Russia’s Sputnik V developed by Moscow’s Gamalaya Institute.

First of all, vaccine manufacturing is a specialised process. It is, therefore, not possible to ramp up production overnight. - Adar C Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India

The poor supply of vaccines has triggered a blame game in the country with the vaccine manufacturers — SII and Bharat Biotech — coming in the firing line. The development prompted the SII to issue a clarification in this regard. “First of all, vaccine manufacturing is a specialised process. It is, therefore, not possible to ramp up production overnight,” SII CEO Adar C Poonawalla said in a press statement issued on May 3.

Supply constraints: Not an easy task

He said the people must also understand that the population of India is huge and to produce enough doses for all adults is not an easy task. Even the most advanced countries and companies, he added, are struggling with their relatively smaller populations.

According to him, his company has received total orders of over 260 million doses. “Of which we supplied more than 150 million doses,” he announced. Poonawalla also revealed that they had got 100% advance of Rs1732.50 crore (Rs17.32 billion) by the Government of India (GOI) for the next tranche of 110 million doses in the next few months. “Another 110 million doses will be supplied in the second channel for states and private hospitals in the next few months,” SII CEO said.

Monthly production of Covishield, Covaxin

As per the report, the monthly vaccine production by SII is 60-70 million doses of Covisheild against only 10 million doses of Covaxin. Last month, India approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use and the first batch of doses arrived earlier this month.

When will India reach 70% vaccination rate?

India claimed on Monday that it was the fastest country globally in the world to reach this distinction. “India took only 114 days to administer 170 million coronavirus vaccine doses whereas the United States took 115 days and China 119 days to achieve that level,” federal minister for health and family welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. Experts, however, are not satisfied with that pace. They say at the current rate, vaccinating 70% of the India’s population to reach the herd immunity threshold would take at least three years.

What's delaying vaccination in Pakistan: Shortage of vaccines or hesitancy?

By Sana Jamal, Correspondent

Islamabad: The vaccination rollout is picking up momentum every day in Pakistan but the current availability of doses, vaccine hesitancy, lax attitude of the people to health guidelines and low testing facilities could hamper the fight against the coronavirus.

Pakistan is among the 30 most affected countries by coronavirus but the world’s fifth most populous country has reported relatively low rates of disease severity and deaths.

Since the pandemic began, the country has registered more than 864,557 confirmed cases with nearly 19,106 deaths, according to official data. At least 88.6 per cent of the people have recovered.

A woman receives the first shot of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from a health worker at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Image Credit: AP A health worker prepares a Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Image Credit: AP A woman reacts while receiving the second shot of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from a health worker at a vaccination centre, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Image Credit: AP A man receives the second shot of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from a health worker at a vaccination centre, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, May 3, 2021. Image Credit: AP A health worker counts used vials of Sinopharm's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan April 28, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters A senior citizen receives a doze of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Lahore on April 4, 2021. Image Credit: AFP View gallery as list

How many COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in total?

The country of 220 million people has so far administered more than 3.6 million vaccine doses since the shots began rolling out in February, ranking last in the list of partially and fully vaccinated countries, according to Our World In Data.

Nearly 1 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of May 11, as per official figures. Around 100,000 - 200,000 doses a day are being administered currently.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating citizens aged 40 and above free of cost at government health facilities. The country also allowed selected hospitals to privately administer the vaccine to battle the third wave of the virus. Some districts are also offering at-home vaccination services for senior citizens.

Which vaccines are available in Pakistan?

Pakistan has so far received nearly 11 million doses of different vaccines. The vaccines being administered include Sinopharm, CanSino, Sinovac, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca. COVAX facility has pledged to supply enough doses to vaccinate 20 per cent of Pakistan’s population.

Vaccine shortage or low testing?

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million by the end of 2021, says Dr. Faisal Sultan, the adviser to the prime minister on health affairs. Experts say that roughly 100 million adults are eligible to receive the vaccine in the country where an estimated 42 per cent of the people are under the age of 14.

Pakistan has conducted 55,760 tests per million population, according to the latest data which is comparatively low. For instance, Brazil with more than 213 million people has carried out 219,002 tests per million and Germany, a country 84 million, has conducted 676,522 tests per million, based on official data.

The continuous surge in cases in March – April 2021 after the June 2020 peak in Pakistan has put enormous pressure on the healthcare system. Health officials have blamed the lax attitude of the people toward mask-wearing and health guidelines for the spike in cases. Organisers of political and religious gatherings were also criticised for spreading the virus.

Vaccine hesitancy in Pakistan

The Pakistani health official says vaccine hesitancy, not the availability of the vaccine, was the issue. “Our problem is hesitancy and we are not alone in this” Dr Sultan said in a recent interview.

Pakistan would have at least 17 million doses by the end of June. The bigger challenge was to address hesitancy and get millions vaccinated. Only 5 million people have so far registered at the government vaccination portal while the current number of vaccines is almost double (11 million), indicating that the vaccine doses currently available exceed the number of people stepping forward to receive them.

The government is yet to begin a targeted awareness campaign to deal with vaccine hesitancy.

At least 40% — or 2 in 5 — Pakistanis are not ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This places the country in the list of least-eager nations to get vaccinated, according to Ipsos survey conducted in March 2021. Almost 9 in 10 Pakistanis surveyed said they expected to get the vaccine free of charge but did not know the details about the immunisation process.

How long will it take Pakistan to vaccinate all its citizens?

During the first three months, only 1.6 per cent of Pakistan’s 220 million people have been vaccinated against coronavirus. At the current rate, the country would require at least 4 years to vaccinate its adult population excluding the big chunk of the population under 14 years, experts estimated.

However, a robust public awareness campaign to counter misinformation and address hesitancy can help accelerate the vaccination drive. Health officials hope that the increased vaccine supply in the coming months might outstrip demand.

Philippines: High vaccine hesitancy, vaccine supply shortfalls

At current rate, it would take 588 days to reach 70% threshhold

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor

MANILA: The Philippines is currently ramping up vaccinations against COVID-19. With more than 1.11. million coronavirus cases confirmed so far, and 18,562 deaths, the Duterte government has expressed “confidence” that 70% of Filipinos can get COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.

It’s a moonshot, given some dire realities. The Philippines, which has no domestic vaccine industry, is totally depending on supplies from outside.

How many COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered?

As of May 10, 2021, about 2.41 million total vaccine doses have been administered throughout the country. 1,957,511 individuals have been vaccinated across the country, with 451,270 receiving the second dose.

The national government planned to rollout the vaccination drive from February with expected deliveries from Pfizer via the COVAX facility and the first batch of Sinovac's vaccines, consisting of 50,000 doses. Documentary issues, however, delayed the delivery of Pfizer's vaccines.

The mass vaccination programme is slated to begin this month (May 2021). But given the shortfall in vaccines, the government plans to start a full rollout or mass vaccination for the general populace in “ late 2021”.

Which vaccines are approved or available in the Philippines?

Under the so-called emergency use authorisation EUA, the Philippines FDA approved Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine on January 14, 2021; followed by Oxford–AstraZeneca on January 28; Sinovac on February 22; Gamaleya (Sputnik V) on March 19; Bharat Biotech and Johnson and Johnson on April 19l and Moderna on May 5.

How many vaccines had been delivered to the Philippines?

So far 7.76 million doses had been delivered to the Philippines, representing 7.18% of its 108.1 million population. These include 5 million from Sinovac Biotech, 2.57 million from AstraZeneca, 193,050 from Pfizer and 15,000 from Sputnik V.

COVAX, which aims to ensure vaccine access to poor countries, pledged to secure coronavirus vaccines for 20%of the Philippines' 108 million people.

Shots from COVAX will include those developed by US-based Pfizer and J&J, AstraZeneca, and Covovax from the Serum Institute of India, vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez earlier said.

A health worker gets vaccinated with Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac on the first day of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inoculation drive in the Philippines, at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City, Metro Manila, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Image Credit: REUTERS A health worker holds a vial of Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac vaccine on the first day of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inoculation drive in the Philippines, at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City, Metro Manila, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Image Credit: REUTERS Military medical professionals wait for the vaccination to start during the first day of vaccination drive, at the Victoriano Luna Medical Center, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David Image Credit: REUTERS A health worker receives the Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac vaccine on the first day of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inoculation drive in the Philippines, at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City, Metro Manila, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Image Credit: REUTERS A military medical professional prepares a syringe with the Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the launch of the vaccination drive, at the Victoriano Luna Medical Center, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David Image Credit: REUTERS A health worker holds a placard calling for free, safe, and most efficacious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines during a protest, as the government kicks off its COVID-19 vaccination campaign with Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccines, outside the Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Image Credit: REUTERS A health worker gets vaccinated with Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac on the first day of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inoculation drive in the Philippines, at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City, Metro Manila, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Image Credit: REUTERS View gallery as list

How many vaccines are expected in the Philippines?

The country will receive about 20 to 25 million COVID-19 shots between June and July. This will be enough for almost all priority groups, including the fourth and fifth priority groups — economic frontliners and indigents (which will start getting vaccinated in June), said Galvez.

The Philippines expects up to 140 million COVID-19 does by end-2021.

When will the general public get vaccinated?

Vaccination of other target adult population or general populace (outside priority groups: health workers, the elderly, and people with health risks) may start by August or September, according to Galvez. Following the expected arrival of up to 25 million COVID-19 shots (between June and July), these will be enough for almost all priority groups.

How high is vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines?

It runs high. In March, pollster Pulse Asia released a survey which shows that only 16% of respondents would have themselves vaccinated. The survey showed that the greatest number of respondents at 61% would say “No” to getting inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine if the shot was available during the polling period (from February 22 to March 3).

Philippine health officials are training healthcare workers in addressing misconceptions about vaccination through intensive and nationwide information campaigns, alongside trainings on cold chain management, COVID-19 testing.

How long will it take the Philippines to covder 70% of its citizens?

Worst case scenario: 588 days

If the 70% threshold is applied to the Philippines’ 108.1 million population, it means 86.48 million must be inoculated with the COVID shot. Deducting the estimated 444,000 people who had already been fully vaccinated (two doses) out of the 2 million jabs given — and the vaccination rate of 142,800 per day, it would take roughly 588 days — about 1 year and 8 months — for the Philippines to reach the 70% level for herd immunity to kick in.

Best-case scenario: Less than 588 days