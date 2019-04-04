Abu Dhabi: The four countries boycotting Qatar will not attend the 140th General Assembly meet-ing of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which will take place in Doha from April 6-10.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt submitted a joint statement rejecting Qatar’s hosting of the 140th meeting during the 139th general assembly meeting, which was held in Geneva last year.

The Arab Quartet has submitted a joint statement to the General Secretariat of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, during the 139th General Assembly held in Geneva, rejecting Qatar's hosting of the 140th General Assembly of the IPU, which is scheduled to be held in Doha from 6th to 10th April.

The Quartet has announced boycotting of the meeting in case it is held in Doha, unless the State of Qatar responds to the demands of the four countries to cease its support for terrorism and stop intervention in internal affairs of countries of the region.