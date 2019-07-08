Foreign assistance between April 2015 and June 2019 used to help rebuild country

In data obtained by the Emirates News Agency from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, a breakdown of the aid shows that 66 percent of the amount went towards development ventures and 34 percent to humanitarian relief. Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: The UAE provided $5.59 billion in foreign assistance to Yemen between April 2015 and June 2019, which was used to help rebuild various sectors in the country, including vital infrastructure and to restore health and social services.

In data obtained by the Emirates News Agency from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, a breakdown of the aid shows that 66 percent of the amount went towards development ventures and 34 percent to humanitarian relief.

The donations reached 22 Yemeni governorates, including Al Hodeidah, Taiz, Aden and Hadramaut. Image Credit: WAM

The breakdown includes 15 per cent towards commodity aid, 9 percent for energy generation and supply, 53 per cent for general programme assistance, 11 per cent towards health services, 4 per cent to government and civil society, and 3 per cent for social services.

The data also revealed that much of the assistance was channeled through international organisations such as the WFP, the UNICEF, the WHO, the UNHCR and the ICRC.

The donations reached 22 Yemeni governorates, including Al Hodeidah, Taiz, Aden and Hadramaut, and assisted 17.2 million Yemenis, 11.2 million children and 3.3 million women.

The funds also helped 11.4 million Yemenis find access to healthcare, 16.3 million people receive food, and 1.8 million boys and girls get an education. Image Credit: WAM

The funds also helped 11.4 million Yemenis find access to healthcare, 16.3 million people receive food, and 1.8 million boys and girls get an education.