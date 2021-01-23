Expats outside a restaurant in the Saudi city of Al Khobar. Saudi Arabia has been pushing forward with its vaccination campaign that was divided into different phases. Image Credit: Al Youm

Dubai: Kuwait has announced the detection of 534 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases up to 160,901, the Health Ministry said on Saturday

No virus-related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll unchanged at 952. The number of people hospitalised with the virus currently stands at 6,203, with 50 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad.

The latest cases were identified after conducting some 8,978 swab tests over the last day.

The ministry had earlier reported that some 439 more people had recovered from the virus, raising the total of those recovered to 153,746.

Bahrain

An additional 332 new cases have tested positive in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 99,210.

Zero deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the fatality toll at 366, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update. The new cases have been detected among 153 expatriate workers, 168 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 11 are travel related.

There were 308 fresh recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 95,902. There are currently 18 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 40 cases receiving treatment; 2,924 are stable out of a total of 2,942 active cases.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Saturday reported 251 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, pushing the total number of confirmed infections to 148,772.

The ministry also recorded 121 recoveries from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recovered in Qatar to 144,740.

No new COVID-19 fatalities were reported today, keeping the death toll at 248.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has reported 197 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 366,185, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The total number of recoveries increased to 357,728 after 203 people who had previously tested for the virus recovered.

The death toll reached 6,350 with four new COVID-19 related deaths.