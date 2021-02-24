Abu Dhabi: Two Saudi men were arrested after operating an online job racket, defrauding jobseekers of their money, police said.
The duo, in their 40s, demanded money up front from candidates, taking advantage of the sinking job market, the media spokesman for the Eastern Region Police, Lt. Col. Mohammad Al Shehri, said
“The accused sent emails to various persons offering them placements in various companies with victims, falling prey to this fraud and electronically transferred money to them,” Col. Al Shehri added.
According to the cybercrime police, they have received several petitions regarding online job fraud showing that hackers have started creating look-alike job websites luring jobseekers. After gaining their confidence, the fraudsters ask them for money, police said.
Police said genuine companies may have written exams or interviews before appointing someone to a post — they never demand money.