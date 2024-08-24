Riyadh: The Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) announced on Thursday the theme for the 94th Saudi National Day, which will be celebrated on September 23, under the slogan “We Dream and Achieve,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Shikh, chairman of the GEA, introduced the theme, which continues from last year.
The slogan highlights the ambitious mega projects of Saudi Vision 2030, reflecting the Kingdom’s leadership and innovation across various sectors.
The GEA urged all government and private organisations to adopt the official branding for the 94th National Day. The identity guide, which includes instructions for using the logo across different platforms, can be downloaded from the official website. The site also provides details on National Day events, news, and photos for use in celebrations.