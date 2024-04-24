Cairo: Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, now with him on a football stint in Saudi Arabia, has recently been seen in a social media video purportedly performing a photo session in the desert.

The Argentine-born Spanish model is seen in the video wearing a black dress and sunglasses, with her pet dog, while a photographer is snapping shots of her amid the expansive desert. Neither the exact date of the session nor its location is clear yet.

Georgina has captured attention since her arrival in Saudi Arabia early last year accompanying the Portuguese football legend after he signed to play for the Riyadh-based Al Nassr Club. Al Nassr announced signing Ronaldo until June 2025 in a deal that made him the highest paid footballer in the world.

Ronaldo, his partner and their children appeared together at his unveiling ceremony in January 2023 in Riyadh. The Ronaldos have since basked in media attention.

Admiration for the 30-year-old model seems to have boosted demand for cosmetic surgery among women, according to media reports.

Since setting foot in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has wowed fans with his football wizardry defying age.

In November, a museum showcasing the illustrious career of the 39-year-old legend opened in the Saudi capital as part of the Riyadh Season, a flagship entertainment and tourist festival.