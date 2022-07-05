Dubai: Saudi Arabia has stressed that tourist/visit visa holders are not allowed to perform the Hajj.
According to the the Ministry of Tourism, the regulations and instructions in the kingdom prevent the tourist visa holders from performing Hajj, and also prevent them from performing Umrah during the Hajj season.
The ministry called on those wishing to come to the kingdom on a visit visa for the purpose of tourism to abide by the instructions before obtaining the visa. It asked them to fully comply with all instructions issued in this regard.
The Hajj season began on July 1, marking the first post-pandemic pilgrimage season after two years of major disruption caused by COVID-19.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia has announced a ban on unauthorised vehicles from entering Mecca.
However, licensed pilgrim-carrying transport vehicles and cars of authorized supervisors and employees are excluded from the ban.
The ban enforced every year at entry points to the holy city, applies to all modes of transport including cars, buses and trucks.