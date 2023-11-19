Dubai: A young Saudi entrepreneur Al Mundhir Badawi has developed a project aimed at significantly reducing the time spent standing in cashier queues at malls and central markets. His creation involves a user-friendly application that allows customers to bypass traditional checkout lines.
During a discussion with the “ Al Ekhbariya” channel, Badawi elaborated on how the app functions. It enables users to scan the barcode on goods using their smartphones.
Once items are scanned, the app facilitates direct payment, allowing customers to exit stores without having to wait in long queues.
Badawi also said that the Misk Foundation played a crucial role in the success of his project. The foundation provided him with a network of influencers in business, trade, and retail sectors. This network was instrumental in helping him establish partnerships with various shops, furthering the reach and implementation of his innovative solution.