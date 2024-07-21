Dubai: A Saudi village continues to rely on local resident Lafi Al Juhani for locating groundwater despite the availability of advanced scientific detection tools.

For nearly two decades, Al Juhani has been the go-to expert for determining the precise locations of drinking and agricultural wells in Amlaj governorate, located in the Tabuk region of northern Saudi Arabia.

Al Juhani, who has gained a reputation for his ability to pinpoint groundwater sources, claims he can determine the exact location, quality and suitability of the water for consumption and farming.

However, he remains secretive about the methods he uses for his precise predictions.

Although the reliance on traditional groundwater exploration methods has diminished with the advent of scientific technology, Al Juhani remains a key figure in guiding his village and local farmers to vital water sources.

His techniques often involve simple tools such as holding an egg in his hand or using two copper wires, with explanations typically attributing the results to the energy of the water.

This practice of using traditional water scouts has been reflected in literature as well.

The 16th edition of the International Booker Prize for Arabic fiction last year honoured Zahran Al Qasimi’s novel Tghriba Al Qafer.