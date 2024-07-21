Image Credit: Source: General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

Cairo: An annual ceremonial washing of the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, Islam’s most sacred site in Mecca, was performed on Sunday.

On behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Deputy Governor of Mecca Prince Saud bin Meshal led the washing ceremony that included perfuming the interior of the Kaaba with incense, oud oils and the finest fragrances. The official entered the Kaaba using a special stairway.

The ceremony usually includes washing the floor and walls of the revered place with Zamzam water mixed with musk and rose water perfumes.

The mixture was prepared a while ago by the Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, the Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya reported.

Scenting and washing the Kaaba and the Grand Mosque follows a Sunna tradition of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him), the presidency said.

Muslim foreign diplomats and heads of Umrah or minor pilgrimage missions attended the ceremony.

Muslims across the world directs the Kaaba while performing prayers and flock to the sacred shrine around the year.

Earlier this month, an annual ritual was performed to change the kisawa or the covering cloth of the Kaaba on the first day of the New Islamic lunar Hijri Year.

Some 159 technicians and professional artisans participated in the process traditionally taking place on the 1st of Muharram.

The old kisawa is traditionally replaced with a new one composed of four pieces covering sides of the sacred cube-shaped structure and a curtain on its door.