Dubai: A massive fire has erupted in Wadi Al Rumma, situated between Al Rass and Al Qurain in the Qassim region.

The Saudi Civil Defence has issued a statement confirming their ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire, which has affected trees along the valley.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of the fire. “The civil defence in Al Rass is responding to a fire in the course of a valley, and extinguishing operations are still ongoing,” the statement detailed.

Videos of the fire have been circulating on the “X” platform, showing the extent of the blaze.

An investigation is under way to determine the origins of the fire and to identify any possible culprits behind the incident.

Wadi Al Rummah is one of the Arabian Peninsula’s longest river valleys, stretching 600km from Al Abyad Mountain near Medina and to Ad Dahna desert in the Al Qassim region near Burayda in the western region of Saudi Arabia. It is known for its natural beauty, featuring rugged terrain, cliffs, and occasional water flow during rainy seasons..