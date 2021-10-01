Cairo: Saudi Arabia has warned its citizens seeking to hire Filipinos in their homeland for working in the kingdom against fraudulent brokers.
The Saudi embassy in Manila has called for contracting potential Filipino employees through approved recruitment offices according to rules endorsed by both the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and the Philippine Department of Labour based on joint agreements.
The mission emphasised on its Twitter account the importance of avoiding mediators in the employment process to protect rights of the employer and the employee alike.
“The embassy hopes for compliance with recruitment instructions so that the citizen will not be exposed to fraud by persons, mediators and fake offices,” it added.
There are around 1 million Filipinos in Saudi Arabia, making it one of the biggest foreign communities in the country.