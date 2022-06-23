Cairo: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a new plan to replace foreign employees with Saudis in several sectors, the kingdom’s latest move to provide jobs for its citizens.
Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al Rajhi has issued new decisions restricting jobs in certain sectors to Saudis only, local media reported.
They cover postal and parcel transport services, optics professions, customer services, licensed aviation professions including co-pilots and air controllers, sales outlets and motor vehicle inspectors, the media added.
The move is expected to generate more than 33,000 jobs for citizens with the aim of increasing their engagement in labour market and contribution to the country’s economic system, Okaz said.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has launched a series of initiatives to em-ploy its nationals and replace foreign workers in several fields including education, telecommunications and real estate as part of a labour policy known as “Saudisation”. In April, Al Rajhi ordered Saudising employment in independent and seasonal entertainment cities as well as family recrea-tional centres by 70 per cent of the overall manpower.
Foreigners make up about 10.5 million of Saudi Arabia’s total population of 34.8 million.