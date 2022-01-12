Camel racing dates to the pre-Islamic era, and the tradition of producing the strongest, fastest, and most beautiful camels continues to this day. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Dubai: A Saudi woman, who did not win the women’s camel beauty pageant held as part of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Riyadh, decided to return to Mecca on the back of her camel, Saudi media reported.

Rasha Al Qurashi, a competitor in the camel beauty contest, had earlier promised if she did not win the race, she would return from Riyadh to Mecca on the back of her camel on a 20-day trip.

“When I decided to participate in the fifth round of the beauty camel contest, I made a promise that if I lost the race I would return to home on my camel’s back. And I decided to fulfil my promise. I am waiting for the necessary permission to embark on my journey,” she said.

Al Qurashi thanked all parties who said they will support her and provide caravans and escorts to accompany her on the 20-day journey. She noted that she had been surprised on the day of the contest that she was not entitled to participate because her female camel had previously participated in another contest. “I participated in the contest with a rented camel, but did not win,” she said.

“I was very confident of winning the first place in the camel beauty contest,” Al Qurashi added.

The camel festival is an annual cultural, sports, and entertainment event. It has six rounds of races, accompanied by a series of activities, racing competitions, and camel beauty pageants.

Camel racing dates to the pre-Islamic era, and the tradition of producing the strongest, fastest, and most beautiful camels continues to this day.

Last year, the festival’s administration planted 6,500 trees throughout the venue to beautify the area and improve the environment.