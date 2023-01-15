Dubai: Saudi woman lawyer Jood Al Harthi has been appointed as Political Affairs Officer at the office of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, state press agency SPA said.
Al Harthi was able to assume the position after a successful career. She had previously worked in the UN Office of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding.
She also represented the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) at the Geneva International Conference of OIC, and participated in another conference of OIC for youth in Europe.
She studied international law and political affairs at Swansea University in Britain. She obtained experience in offices in several countries, including training in the UN office in Riyadh, the Federal Court in California, and a number of international law firms in Britain, US and the UAE.
Al Harthi devoted her studies to serve humanitarian causes through her position as a participating lawyer at the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) in New York.