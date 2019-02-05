Manama: Saudis have called for meting out harsh punishment for a teenager who entered a school carrying a Kalashnikov.
The incident was captured on a mobile phone and the clip showing three teenagers, including one holding the Kalashnikov, climbing the stairs hastily while talking with one another, went viral within minutes, prompting calls to adopt harsh penalties to deter such behaviour.
According to the police spokesperson in Riyadh, the incident occurred on Saturday in a school in Layla, the main town of Al Aflaj, about 330 km south of the capital, Riyadh.
Security forces moved into action after the incident was reported and arrested the student, a 17-year-old Saudi national, he added.
The student is likely to serve time in jail for his reckless action.
Under Article 41 of the law governing the use of weapons, the student who was not named could face up to one year in jail.
Under Article 40, he could face up to 18 months in jail for possessing a weapon or ammunition without proper permits.
According to the law governing the use of weapons, anyone who is proven to carry a war weapon, such as machine guns or ammunition, or acquires any of them, has committed a crime according to the weapons and ammunitions law; the perpetrator is sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and a fine of 150,000 riyals
However, several Saudis said the punishment should be exemplary to ensure that the gun culture thriving in some areas should be eradicated.
“He should be given lots and lots of lashes so that he will never forget the lesson and abide by the law in the future,” Yasser Al Qissi, a blogger, posted.
Raghi blamed the incident on the insistence by some people to live in a tribal way instead of easing themselves into the civil society.
“There are many features related to tribal living that make some people unable to abide by modern rules. We need stronger action by the authorities against violators so that we can fulfil the promise of gratifying lives,” he said.
Patriot said that in such cases, parents too should be punished for the risks posed by their children under 18.
“Such showy behavior should be banned because it is an ominous threat to the community,” he said.
However, Abu Mehmas said that the authorities should not be too harsh with the student.
“He is too young and he was not careful enough. The question is where was the school watchman and where were the teachers and staff since he could move freely with the machine gun in the school,” he posted.