Dubai: At 12, Linda Khaled, a Saudi girl with a knack for languages, has captivated attendees at the Translation Forum 2023 in Riyadh by revealing her exceptional linguistic abilities.
She shared her journey of becoming fluent in not just her native Arabic but also in English, French, Turkish, and even sign language.
During the forum, Linda Khaled spoke about her experiences and how she has honed her translation skills.
She delved into the intricate world of neural machine translation, engaging with experts on the challenges it poses for human translators and what it might mean for the future of the craft.
Neural machine translation is a novel approach in which a single, large neural network is trained, maximising translation performance.
It is defined as “one that includes any neural network that maps a source natural language sentence in one natural language to a target sentence in a different natural language.”
Linda Khaled’s passion for languages extends into the realm of entertainment, where she has learned the art of translating foreign films. This has sparked a broader interest in planning a future career in translation.
Participants of the forum were impressed by her current fluency across four languages and also by her aspirations to contribute to the evolution of translation as a discipline.