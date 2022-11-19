Dubai: A Saudi family of seven members was killed on Friday in a horrific traffic accident in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, local media reported.
Reports quoting Saudi sources said the accident was caused by driving at high speed. Those killed include a man, his wife and their five children. The deceased were buried later on Friday.
Saudi Arabia has witnessed a surge in traffic accidents, mostly caused by a lack of commitment to traffic rules. The Traffic Department announced on Friday that it had arrested a motorist for driving his vehicle in the opposite direction, endangering his life and that of others.
Also during the past week, five Saudi men and three Yemenis were killed in horrific accidents involving stray camels across the Kingdom.
The first accident took place on Al Ahmar Road, west of Al Aflaj Governorate, when five Saudis travelling in their car rammed into a stray camel, killing the five instantly.
In the second accident, a pregnant Yemeni woman and two of her children were killed in Medina after their vehicle flipped over while trying to avoid stray camels crossing the highway.