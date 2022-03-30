Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Ramadan on Friday evening, state news agency SPA said on Wednesday.
The court called on whoever sights the crescent moon by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony, or to contact the nearest relevant department to guide them to the nearest court.
If Friday, April 1, is the last day of Shaban, Ramadan will fall on Saturday, April 2, as the Islamic month is 29 or 30 days according to the lunar calendar. But, if it completes 30 days, Ramadan will fall on Sunday, April 3.
Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon marks the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.