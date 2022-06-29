Cairo: Saudi nationals are allowed to travel to Thailand with a visa waiver starting next month, Saudi Arabia’s embassy there has said, amid improved links between both countries.
The embassy tweeted that the Thai authorities have decided that starting July 9, Saudis are allowed to enter Thailand for 30 days without the need to get a visa.
In March, Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on its citizens’ travel to Thailand amid growing ties between the two countries after they restored full diplomatic links earlier this year.
In January, Saudi Arabia and Thailand agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties between the two countries and to exchange ambassadors for the first time in around 32 years.
The move was agreed during a landmark official visit by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Riyadh where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
The Saudi national carrier, Saudia, also relaunched its flights between the kingdom and Thailand, carrying Thai Muslims to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.