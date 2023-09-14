Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Media Regulation has summoned a young Saudi woman for sharing posts insulting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and his wife Khadija.
The social media activist, in her 20s, has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action. She could face a jail term of five years and a fine of three million Saudi riyals.
Saudi prosecutors warned that people who share abusive posts on social media that insult Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) would receive a five-year prison term and a fine of 3 million riyals ($800,000).
The woman shared a series of posts on her “X” account in which she deliberately spoke in a vulgar and offensive manner about Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and his wife Khadija.
The General Authority of Media Regulation is tasked with the supervision of the entire media sector. Its tasks include monitoring digital media content of all kinds used in the media and social media platforms, following the Cabinet’s approval of the new regulation governing the authority.