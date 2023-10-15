Dubai: The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Saudi Arabia has asked residents to exercise caution as thunderstorms are forecast across most regions of the kingdom until Wednesday.
The Civil Defence has urged residents of these areas to remain in safe locations and steer clear of areas prone to flooding, including water swamps and valleys, emphasising the risks associated with swimming in these hazardous zones.
Residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions by following announcements made through various media outlets.
Regions that will be impacted include Mecca, Taif, Maysaan, Adham, Al Ardiyat, and Al Kamel, alongside Asir, Jazan, and Al Baha. This may escalate to torrential rains, accompanied by hail and strong winds that could whip up dirt and dust.
In the Mecca region, areas including Al Jamoum, Bahrah, Al Qunfudhah, Al Layth, as well as the regions of Medina, the Northern Borders and Hail, are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall.
Light rain is also forecast over the northern border areas of Al Jouf, Tabuk, and Al Sharqiyah region.