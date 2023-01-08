Dubai: Several areas in Saudi Arabia have turned green following a succession of rainy conditions.
Over the past few weeks, the Kingdom has witnessed unusually heavy downpour that resulted in water logging in several parts of the country, as well as traffic congestion.
Most regions of Saudi Arabia are expected to witness thunderstorms starting from today (Sunday) until Tuesday.
According to Hussain Al Qahtani, spokesman of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), rain will be moderate to heavy in Mecca, Medina, Northern border, Al Jouf, Tabuk, Hail, Al Qassim, Al Sharqiya, Riyadh and Al Baha.
Al Qahtani said that the rainfall will be accompanied with hail, active dust, lack of horizontal visibility, and torrential rain.
Snow is also expected to fall in the highlands of Tabuk region, including the mountains of Al Lawz (Jabal Al Lawz), Alqan and Al Dahar.
Most regions in Saudi Arabia that witnessed a decrease in temperature in the winter season are the northern and northeastern regions.
Earlier on Friday, Turaif region recorded the lowest temperature of 2 degrees Celsius, while Al-Qurayyat and Arar recorded 3 degrees Celsius. The Sharoura city recorded the highest temperature in Saudi Arabia — 30 degrees Celsius.