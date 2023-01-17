Dubai: The cost of the comprehensive insurance for foreign Umrah pilgrims has been reduced by 63 per cent from SR235 (about Dh230/$62) to SR87 (Dh85 or $23), Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced.

The insurance policy is mandatory for all foreign Umrah performers which is included in the visa procedures.

The policy covers any emergency medical treatment, hospitalisation, pregnancy, childbirth, dental cases, traffic accident injuries, dialysis and medical evacuation.

It also covers general cases such as accidental permanent total disability, death, death due to natural disasters, repatriation of remains and court-ordered blood money.

Additionally, it includes coverage for flight delay and cancellation compensation. The insurance coverage is for 90 days, starting from the day of entry into Saudi Arabia.

Those planning to perform Umrah can visit the website of the Comprehensive Insurance Programme for the Guests of Rahman to view the policy, check its validity and locate service providers.

Minimum age

The ministry has fixed five years as the minimum age for an official permit to undertake Umrah or lesser pilgrimage.

The ministry also said children escorted by parents can have access to the Grand Mosque, which houses the Holy Kaaba.

“The minimum age to book an Umrah permit is five years, provided that the child is not infected with or has been in touch with a COVID-19 patient,” the ministry said last month, according to Saudi news portal Ajel.

Saudi Arabia recently launched an electronic platform, designed to facilitate access to Umrah services including visits to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

nusuk.sa platform

The nusuk.sa platform enables Muslims wishing to undertake Umrah or visiting the holy sites to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.

Saudi Arabia in recent months has unveiled a host of facilities for Umrah pilgrims.

Saudi Arabia issued 4 million visas for overseas Muslims to perform Umrah since the start of the current season in July, the ministry said last month.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.

Saudi authorities have also extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea ports.

In yet a new facilitating step, Saudi Arabia recently allowed its citizens to invite their friends abroad to visit the kingdom and undertake Umrah.