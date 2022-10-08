Dubai: Saudi Border Guards rescued the crew of a Panamanian-flagged tanker that caught fire 123 nautical miles northwest of Jazan port in the Red Sea, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Colonel Misfr Al Qarini, official spokesman for the Border Guards, said Jeddah Search and Rescue Coordination Center (JMRCC) received a Mayday signal from the fire-stricken tanker.
The centre determined the location of the vessel and passed the distress call to the command-and-control centre in Jazan and relevant authorities to provide the necessary support, the spokesman said.
Colonel Al Qarini confirmed that the crew of the ship, consisting of 25 sailors of multiple nationalities, were evacuated to the port of Jazan.
They were received by medical teams from the Border Guards, health affairs, the Red Crescent, civil defense and the passports in the region.
The Border Guard vessel Rafha carried out the rescue mission with the cooperation of a foreign ship. All the crew members were reported to be in good health and were transferred to their residences while proper procedures were being followed.