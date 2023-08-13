Dubai: In preparation for the upcoming academic year, more than 500,000 teachers, along with administrative staff and supervisors, are gearing up to return to nearly 28,000 schools across Saudi Arabia next Sunday.
After a summer break that lasted for approximately 51 days, schools are set to reopen their doors, marking the commencement of a new academic year slated for Sunday, August 20.
The year will be structured across three semesters, interspersed with breaks.
The Saudi Ministry of Education has intensified its readiness efforts across all public, private, and international schools.
In line with the newly approved academic calendar, the first semester will kick off on August 20 (4 Safar 1445 AH) and conclude on November 16, 2023 (2 Jumada I 1445 AH).
The second semester is scheduled to start on November 26, 2023 (12 Jumada Al Awwal 1445 AH) and end on February 22, 2024 (12 Shaaban 1445 AH).
The third and final semester will begin on March 3, 2024 (22 Shaaban 1445 AH) and will culminate on June 10, 2024 (4 Dhul Qi’dah 1445 AH).