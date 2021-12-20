Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed there is no service or facility to book an appointment to kiss the Black Stone at the Kaaba, Okaz newspaper reported.
The ministry said kissing the Black Stone is subject to the regulations of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. “There will also be no permission to go inside the Holy Kaaba,” the ministry added.
Earlier, the ministry announced there would be options on the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps to book appointments for kissing the Black Stone, touching the Yemeni Corner (Al Rukn Al Yamaani), or performing prayer at Hijr Ismail, a portion of which is considered as part of the Holy Kaaba.
The ministry had said the arrangement was made after adding a new icon titled 'Tawaf' on the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps to facilitate booking appointment for the tawaf (circumambulation) for those who are not performing the Umrah.