Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said that a recent decision extending visas until the end of next January applies to expatriates from 17 countries with which the kingdom had earlier banned flights.
The extension applies to India, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), the Saudi General Directorate of Passports said.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia said it will automatically extend the validity of residency permits and exit and re-entry visas free of charge until January 31.
The extension will not apply to expatriates who are fully vaccinated in the kingdom before their departure on exit and re-entry visas.
The extension is part of Saudi efforts to address economic consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions, local media said.