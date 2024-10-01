Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cultural ties between the two Gulf countries, viewing the agreement as a significant step toward strengthening bilateral relations.

The MoU was signed by Kuwait’s minister of information and culture, Abdurrahman Al Mutairi, and Saudi Arabia’s minister of culture Bader Bin Abdullah Al Saud.

The MoU focuses on sharing expertise in organising cultural initiatives, with the goal of elevating their cooperative efforts.

The agreement includes plans for regular joint workshops and training programmes, providing cultural professionals with opportunities to refine their skills.