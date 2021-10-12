Dubai: A high school student stabbed her classmate with a scalpel following a row inside a school in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, local media reported.
The injured student was rushed to hospital, while the attacker was taken into custody for further investigation.
Sources told local media that security services in Jeddah have launched an investigation into the incident.
The classmates engaged in a brawl inside the school. The reason behind the fight has not been disclosed.
The Jeddah Education Department had formed a committee to investigate the incident.