Berlin: An attack by Yemen’s Al Houthi terrorists on a Saudi Arabian airport was denounced Thursday by Berlin, London and Paris as a “violation of international law” in a joint statement from their foreign ministries.
Germany, Britain and France “strongly condemn” the drone attack on Abha’s airport, the three said, adding that “continued attacks of this nature, including those which target civilian areas... illustrate the seriousness of the threat that the proliferation of drones poses to the stability of the region.”