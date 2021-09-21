Abu Dhabi: The Saudi national economy continued to record positive indicators during the current year as it grew for the first time since outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic by 1.8 per cent at the end of the second quarter, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics.
Saudi Arabia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita at current prices jumped by 14.2 per cent on an annual basis in the first half of 2021 to about 41,184 riyals., compared to 35,993 at the end of the same period last year.
Saudi Arabia’s GDP per capita reached $19,936.790 in Dec 2020, compared with $23,171.183 in Dec 2019.