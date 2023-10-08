Dubai: The General Department of Traffic (GDT) in Saudi Arabia has emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules to ensure student safety.
A fine ranging from SR3,000 to SR6,000 will be imposed on drivers who overtake school buses when they stop to pick up or drop off students.
As per the Saudi law, fines from SR100 to SR150 are in place for drivers not yielding to pedestrians at designated crossings.
The General Directorate of Public Security stressed that motorists must maintain low speeds near educational institutions, giving priority to students crossing the road, thus contributing to their safety.
Furthermore, the Public Transport Authority (PTA) urges students to use only transportation services provided by licensed entities. These licensed services, valid for all educational levels, must adhere strictly to the technical requirements of regulations governing educational transport.
Penalties are outlined for violations, including operating without a license and drivers not having the required eligibility card.