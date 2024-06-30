Final ascent

Overnight leader Romain Bardet, winner of Saturday’s opening stage, had predicted he would be unable to defend the yellow jersey and so it proved as he was dropped on the final ascent.

A 10-man attack had led as the race arrived in Bologna through apricot and peach orchards from the coastal resort of Cesanatico.

Kevin Vauquelin celebrates after winning stage 2. Image Credit: Reuters

On the approach to two circuits of the Italian university city, their leading gap of around 10 minutes dropped rapidly.

Vauquelin, making his Tour debut, broke away from the remnants of the escape on the final hill, and won solo at a packed finish line in the city centre with temperatures hitting 33C (91F).

Steepest part

“It was painful, but I did it for myself, my family and my team,” said the 23-year-old winner.

Behind them Slovenia’s Pogacar produced a blistering acceleration on the very steepest part of the final climb, but was immediately shadowed by defending champion Vingegaard of Denmark.

This pair were then joined downhill by former Vuelta winner Evenepoel and former Giro winner Richard Carapaz.