Dubai: The Saudi Public Prosecution has laid down stringent penalties to deter the disclosure of confidential information of individuals suffering from mental illnesses.
Those found guilty of such violations are now subject to a maximum of three months imprisonment and/or a fine up to SR 50,000. The announcement comes as a part of Saudi Arabia’s robust legal framework aimed at preserving the privacy and dignity of psychiatric patients.
As stipulated by Saudi law, the dissemination of personal and sensitive data concerning mental health patients is strictly regulated.
Such information can only be shared by designated authorities, and solely for legitimate and justified reasons. This legal directive ensures that the privacy of individuals battling mental health conditions is well-protected and upheld within the healthcare system.
Moreover, exceptions to these confidentiality rules are highly regulated. They require formal written requests from recognized entities such as the public or local mental health council, the judiciary, or an investigative body.
Each request is carefully reviewed to ascertain the necessity and legality of the disclosure, ensuring that the rights and privacy of mental health patients remain uncompromised.