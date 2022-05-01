Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said that the Muslim holy Eid Al Fitr festival will begin in the kingdom on Monday after the crescent of the new Islamic month of Shawwal was not spotted Saturday evening.
The royal court said in a statement that the Supreme Court had met Saturday night and decided that Sunday is the 30th day of the current holy month of Ramadan and that Monday is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
The methodology of moon sighting is adopted in determining the beginning of months in the Islamic Hijira calendar.