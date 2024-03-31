Dubai: Saudi Arabia has confirmed it arrested over 4,000 individuals since the start of Ramadan for engaging in negative behaviour within the Grand Mosque.

Additionally, authorities have identified and shut down 35 fraudulent firms attempting to deceive foreigners with fake Umrah trip offers.

These actions are part of a coordinated efforts by the Ministry of Interior and the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Authority to ensure security and provide a peaceful and comfortable experience for the pilgrims.

Pray in hotel prayer rooms

In response to the increased crowding observed during Ramadan, a period when millions of believers from around the globe gather in Saudi Arabia for Umrah, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made recommendations to alleviate congestion.

The ministry has encouraged worshippers to pray in hotel prayer rooms instead of the Grand Mosque to reduce crowding, especially during the last ten days of the holy month.

To further manage the influx of pilgrims during Ramadan, the Saudi government announced early in the month a regulation to prevent individuals from performing Umrah more than once during Ramadan.