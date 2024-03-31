Image Credit: Source: Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Two Holy Mosques

Dubai: Saudi authorities have ramped up their efforts to accommodate worshippers and Umrah pilgrims in Mecca’s Grand Mosque for the last ten days of Ramadan, a period known for its significant increase in visitors.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque is fully prepared, deploying thousands of skilled employees to oversee operations and maintain cleanliness throughout the mosque’s vast premises.

In anticipation of the heightened activity, the authority has ensured the Grand Mosque is equipped with over 25,000 new carpets, 50 ablution stations, and 3,000 toilets to cater to the needs of the visitors.

Additionally, 15,000 containers for Zamzam water and 150 traditional drinking fountains have been strategically placed within the mosque’s premises.

A noteworthy aspect of the mosque’s maintenance regimen is the disinfection process, which is carried out 10 times daily by a workforce of 4,000 employees.

To enhance the spiritual ambiance, approximately 3,000 liters of premium fresheners are used to perfume the air.

The Department of Doors at the Grand Mosque has allocated 754 staff members to manage the flow of worshippers and Umrah pilgrims through 79 designated entrances, ensuring smooth access to the holy site.

Moreover, the mosque features over 30,000 Zamzam water containers, refilled five times daily, and over 300 mobile units for distributing Zamzam water bottles, alongside 80 smart carts for ease of access.

Healthcare services have been bolstered within the Grand Mosque, with primary health care centers ready to offer medical assistance and health prevention education. The Municipality of the Holy Capital emphasizes the significance of monitoring public health-related establishments and maintaining municipal facilities.