Riyadh: The visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on Thursday Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh for a meeting with Saudi’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Xi was welcomed at the Royal Court in Al Yamamah Palace by the Crown Prince where an official reception was held.

On Wednesday, Chinese and Saudi companies signed investment pacts for green hydrogen and solar energy during a a visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the kingdom.

There were no further details on the energy pacts announced on Saudi state news agency SPA. It said 34 investment agreements in total had been signed, including in other sectors such as information technology, cloud services, transportation, logistics, medical industries, housing and construction.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman welcomes Xi at the palace. Image Credit: AFP

Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter, and China its top customer, making their relationship key to the crude market. But both are looking to gradually diversify their energy mix.

Saudi Arabia has started work on a large facility for green hydrogen in Neom, a Red Sea city under construction. The green hydrogen, a fuel seen as crucial to the global transition to cleaner energy, will be generated using solar and wind power.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and Xi during their talks at the palace. Image Credit: AFP

“The Kingdom enjoys a strategic geographical location linking three continents” and overlooks some of the most important water crossings and energy resources, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih said, according to SPA.

The two countries will strengthen collaboration at the UN, the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi wrote in an editorial in Saudi newspaper Al Riyadh.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries amounted to SR304 billion ($80 billion) in 2021, and trade exchange in the third quarter of 2022 recorded SR103 billion ($270 million).

Xi Jinping is received by officials including the Governor of Riyadh province Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Al Saud at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Gulf-Chinese summit will be held on Friday

Xi’s visit to the Kingdom will run until December 9. A Saudi-China summit led by King Salman and the Chinese president, with the participation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is underway. Two other summits — a China-Gulf summit and a China-Arab summit — will be held with leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Arab states expected to attend.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi arrived in Riyadh.

GCC Secretary General Nayef Al Hajra said the Gulf-Chinese summit will be held on Friday.

Summits reflect desire to boost ties with China: Minister

The summits reflect the shared determination of the Kingdom, the other Gulf Cooperation Council nations and the wider Arab world to strengthen cooperation and enhance strategic relations with China in pursuit of greater growth and prosperity for all of the countries and their peoples, according to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

“The relations between the Kingdom and China are strategic and close in light of the international developments and changes taking place,” he said.

The bilateral relationship is characterized by friendship, mutual trust, cooperation and continuous coordination, he added, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Upon his arrival to Riyadh, Xi said that he looked forward to the China-Arab and China-GCC summits, which will be held during his visit to strengthen ties with Arab and Gulf countries, Al Arabiya reported.

He added that he will discuss bilateral ties as well as international and regional affairs with King Salman and the Crown Prince during his visit, his first to the Kingdom since 2016.

Commenting on “close ties” between Beijing and Riyadh, Xi said “practical cooperation between the two countries yielded fruitful results in [various] fields.” He said that China and Saudi Arabia continue to “closely coordinate and communicate” regarding regional and international affairs.