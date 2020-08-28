For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs called on business owners to authenticate new lease contracts or convert paper contracts to electronic before October 4, local media reported.

“Only attested e-contracts will be linked to business licenses after October 4,” the ministry said.

The move ensures that holders of commercial rental contracts documented in the network will be able to more easily renew municipal licenses.

Saudi Arabia has launched a unified, mandatory ‘lease contract’ for the commercial real estate sector, which requires all residential and commercial rental contracts to be registered in the online rental services network.

The initiative involves the activation of a link between the Ministry of Housing’s ‘Sakani’ programme and the ‘Baladi’ portal, which will compel stakeholders such as real estate brokerage firms to enter into rental contracts for the commercial sector through a rental network.

The lease contract rules cover a wide segment of the real estate sector, commercial towers, commercial complexes and buildings, as well as rental units such as trade fairs, warehouses, stalls, shops, offices, and others.

In addition, the initiative aims to regulate the commercial real estate sector, stimulate investment in the sector, boost urban development and provide interactive services, transforming the rental process into a distinct customer experience, and striking a balance between supply and demand.

How to register rent contract with Ejar system by ABASHER in Saudi Arabia

The Ejar system is introduced by Ministry of Housing and made it mandatory for all real estate firms to join its electronic Ejar system that seeks to regulate the rental market with measures to protect the rights of landlords and tenants, and control rents.

The system defines the rights of tenants and landlords by having both parties sign a rental agreement via Ejar network. As per the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, rent contract registration with electronic Ejar system is mandatory for the issuance and renewal of work permits for non-Saudis.

Here are the procedure of rent contract registration with Ejar system. Once your landlord sent Ejar request through Absher, then visit www.moi.gov.sa and login Select “eServices” from the top menu Select “Ministry of Housing” from the left menu bar Click on “Authenticate Rental Contracts”.